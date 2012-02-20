UBS increases its exposure to implied equity volatility, arguing that the measure is currently too low given the presence of hard-to-forecast risks such as the possibility of a chaotic Greek default.

Euro STOXX volatility index has fallen 7.6 percent since Jan. 30 to its lowest level since-mid December, signalling a pick up in investor risk appetite. Over the same time, the STOXX 600 index of top European shares had added 5.3 percent. The 30-day negative correlation between the two has eased to 70 percent from as high as 90 percent two weeks ago.

"Implied volatility appears too low relative to 'fat tails' of hard-to-forecast risks, such as disorderly sovereign default, geopolitical conflict, or oil supply disruption," UBS strategists say in the Weekly Weight Watcher note.

"As a result, we increase our existing overweight allocation to implied equity volatility, offset by a corresponding reduction in cash."

