Revived risk appetite may support further gains among equities, but lacklustre earnings prospects mean the bulk of the rally is probably behind us, JPMorgan Asset Management says in a note.

Receding fears about corporate and sovereign debt, liquidity support from global central banks and progress over Greece's debt situation have helped equities return 20 percent since October, outperforming high yield and emerging market debt, the asset manager adds.

While it is likely that inflows into equities will continue, JPM-AM estimates the upside from this level is limited, with earnings growth likely to be below 10 percent this year, barring an unexpected macro improvement.

As equities "may well struggle to match the price gains over the last several months", the fund prefers debt securities for "better (and less volatile) returns for the rest of the year".

