Shares in Misys jump 10.5 percent after the British banking software company confirms it has received an approach from Vista Equity Partners, to rival an under-consideration bid from Swiss peer Temenos.

The Financial Times reports, citing sources, that the Vista bid is worth 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), or 360 pence for each Misys share - compared to the current market value of 338 pence.

"There was always an opportunity for somebody else to come in because there was no upfront premium," analyst Milan Radia at Jefferies says.

"360 pence is an opening gambit, and if 4 pounds is where we understand FIS left off in a slightly better market environment last August, then 380 pence to 4 pounds is probably a knockout," he says.

Volumes of trade in Misys shares are four times their 90-day daily average, versus just 45 percent for the FTSE mid-cap index . Temenos shares are up 0.3 percent.

