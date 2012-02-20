Short interest in Deutsche Telecom hits a new annual high, in a sign some investors are predicting the price will fall after with the German telco's fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Around 5 percent of Deutsche Telecom's outstanding stock was on loan last week, which compares to an average short interest of 2.5 percent for companies on Germany's Xetra Dax and 2 percent for the European telecoms sector, according to Data Explorers.

Deutsche Telekom is due to report its fourth-quarter earnigns on Thursday, when investors will also be looking for updates on the group's performance in the United States and the competitive landscape in Germany.

"I am expecting a poor guidance for 2012: the U.S. is easing and they don't have a plan B, in Germany there's going to be much stronger competition in the future and the trade unions have put forward much higher wage proposals", says DZ Bank analyst Joeri Sels, who recently downgraded the stock to "sell" from "buy".

"Consensus has come down a little, bit but not to the point which is sufficient."

Shares in Deutsche Telecom are up 1.3 percent year to date, outperforming a 0.6 percent decline for the European telecoms sector but lagging a 17.7 percent rise for Germany's Xetra Dax index.

