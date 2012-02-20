The FTSE Small Cap index closed up 1.0 percent, outpacing a 0.7 percent rise on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 also climbs 1.0 percent.

E2v Technologies rise nearly 11 percent, touching a seven-month high, after the British electronic component maker says it will partner with Rio Tinto to develop machines to improve efficiency of mineral recovery from discarded ore.

British credit card insurer CPP CPPG.L shares were suspended from trading after it said its future was at risk following new demands from the Financial Services Authority regulator, which has been scrutinising its business practices for the last year.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net