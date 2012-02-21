Shares in Wm Morrison Supermarkets shed 1.4 percent, among the top fallers on a 0.3 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Goldman Sachs adds the grocer to its "Conviction Sell" list and cuts its target price to 279 pence from 292 pence, saying the company's cash return on equity outlook is not reflected in its valuation.

"Furthermore, recent data points indicate a significant deterioration in trading momentum," Goldman Sachs says, citing Kantar market share data for January, which showed very limited growth in sales year-on-year and the company's Christmas trading suggested weakening productivity from new space.

"In addition, the outlook for UK grocery growth appears less clear given Tesco's recent profit warning and margin investment," Goldman adds.

