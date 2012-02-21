The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent lower in early deals, as the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 each shed 0.2 percent.

Optical components maker Gooch & Housego slumps 22.3 percent after it issues a full-year profit warning, saying demand for some of its industrial laser products was considerably weaker than it had expected and it would cut costs where possible.

Flying Brands rises more than 10 percent after it proposes the sale of its gifts division to Interflora for a gross consideration of 2.4 million pounds.

