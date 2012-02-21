Shares of Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt fall as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as analysts at Goldman Sachs have added the shares to their conviction "sell" list.

Goldman Sachs, which previously had a "neutral" rating on the stock, says that increasing competition in Belgium after the entrance of Dutch chain Ahold will keep margins low.

Colruyt is down 3.07 percent at 28.86 euros at 0830 GMT, making it the weakest performer on the STOXX 600 European Retail Index which is 0.45 pct lower.