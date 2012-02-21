Global equity mutual fund investor sentiment continued to improve in the week to Feb. 17, Nomura quant strategists say in a note, citing a move upwards in their global composite indicator to a level that remains "consistent with neutral sentiment towards global equity markets".

Both the Japanese and European equity mutual fund sentiment indicators have over the past few weeks moved off recent lows, the bank adds, "and currently sit just above the range that we would regard as excessively bearish".

"The movement in the Japanese and European indicators is a result of a slowing in the pace of redemptions over the past 12 weeks rather than net new inflows into the regional funds," it adds.

The indicator for U.S. equity mutual funds turned positive for the first time since November 2011, they added.

"While the indicator now reflects greater-than-average activity from U.S. mutual fund investors over the past two years, the indicator reflects muted sentiment towards equity markets from U.S. equity mutual fund investors."

