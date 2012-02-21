Shares in AMEC shed 0.7 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as the engineering group's strong full-year results and 400 million share buy-back programme are discounted following a strong run by the stock ahead of the numbers.

"AMEC's share performance has been very strong recently with the shares now standing on 2012 cash-adjusted P/E of 14.5 times versus the UK sector on 13.3 times," says Oriel Securities in a note

The broker points out that AMEC's full-year EPS of 70.5 pence was 3 percent above its 68.4 pence estimate, which was in-line with consensus, with revenue at 3.26 billion pounds, against Oriel's forecast of 3.30 billion pounds.

Oriel says AMEC's commencement of a 400 million pounds share buyback programme, which is expected to be completed over the next 12 months, was not unexpected as at the year-end the firm's net cash stood at 493 million pounds.

"Overall we like AMEC's long term story and we believe the growth shown by Environment & Infrastructure, and AMEC's positioning in heavy oil offers good opportunities for upgrades. We retain our add recommendation but note that it is our top pick of the large caps," Oriel adds.

