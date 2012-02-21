Shares in Barclays rise 0.5 percent, among the top gainers on a weak FTSE 100 Index, as BofA Merrill Lynch raises its earnings (EPS) forecasts for the UK lender by up to 75 percent and increases its target price to 340 pence from 290 pence, saying Barclays could now be in a new upgrade cycle.

"Barclays was hit by rising cost of equity and falling return on equity in 2011. We think this could now reverse with powerful implications for valuation," Merrill says in a note.

The broker says with macro data firming and confidence in the Eurozone building a more modest increase in bad debt is likely and, combined with higher BarCap revenues, it lifts its EPS estimates.

"If earnings momentum improves then the 0.6 times T/NAV valuation looks increasingly out of line and the share price could go a lot higher," the broker says reiterating its "buy" recommendation on Barclays.

