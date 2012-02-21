Shares in Admiral Group gain 3.2 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.1 percent, as Credit Suisse upgrades its rating for the British car insurer to "outperform" from "neutral" ahead of upcoming full-year results.

"We expect FY11 results on 7 March to represent the first step for Admiral towards regaining market confidence that bodily injury (BI) challenges are being resolved, with improved clarity expected to provide upside risk to earnings expectations," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker also raises its target price for Admiral to 1,300 pence from 1,100 pence, offering 38 percent potential upside, after increasing its EPS forecasts for the firm by 7 percent for full-year 2012 and 11 percent for full-year 2013

Credit Suisse forecasts Admiral's full-year 2011 pretax profit to be 295 million pounds, up 11 percent year-on-year, and in-line with the circa 10 percent growth guidance provided in the company's third-quarter Interim Management Statement.

"While BI is key in the short term, we are increasingly confident that current challenges are temporary and Admiral's claims and admin cost advantage is durable," the broker adds.

