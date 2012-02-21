Shares of top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are up more than 2 percent, among the sector's top gainers, after euro zone governments seal a new bailout for debt-laden Greece.

Smaller rival Credit Agricole, which like SocGen has a local subsidiary in Greece, is also up 1.3 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the STOXX 600 bank index.

"We estimate the impact on the sector should be overall neutral to slightly positive," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne writes in a note, citing French banks SocGen and Credit Agricole as the obvious beneficiaries.

So far this year, BNP has gained 25 percent, SocGen has surged 43 percent and Credit Agricole has climbed 22 percent on the back of unprecedented European Central Bank action to calm funding markets.

Positive technical momentum is also supportive, with BNP stock piercing through its 200-day moving average and moving above the key level for the first time in 8 months, while SocGen also flirts with its 200-day moving average.

Convincingly breaking above the key level would confirm the recent upward momentum the two stocks have recently been enjoying

