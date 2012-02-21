Shares in Tullow Oil shed 3.9 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.1 percent, as the oil explorer's latest African discovery well update proves mixed.

Tullow says its Jupiter-1 deep-water discovery well in Block SL-07B offshore Sierra Leone, operated by Anadarko Petroleum Co., encountered 30 metres of hydrocarbon bearing pay in the Cretaceous sequence but no oil-water-contact (OWC) was encountered.

"The absence of an OWC at total depth implies that the reservoir drive system is yet to be determined although it may be encountered at a greater depth and pressure data gathered as part of the logging programme with yield important information about the pressure gradients within the reservoir system," says Westhouse Securities in a note.

"These are early days for Sierra Leone's oil industry but another discovery in the Cretaceous sequence is very positive and also has read-across implications for the future potential of Liberia," the broker adds.

