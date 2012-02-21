Greek stocks have rallied 30 percent since mid-January, outperforming the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index by 22 percent, and technical strategists at SEB reckon the case for a correction is building.

The ATG hit an intra-day five month high on Monday, but stumbled just short of resistance at 848.

"The past week's price action ... raises some concern given the break of the support line and yesterday's rejection from it, despite passing the previous peak," SEB's strategists say in a note.

At 0921 GMT, the index is down 0.3 percent at 823.53, facing support at 819 and 785 on the way down, before a more crucial 749 level, last week's low.

SEB advises "great caution" if that level is broken on the downside.

