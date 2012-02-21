Shares in Vedanta and Anglo American, up 3.5 percent and 1.0 percent respectively, are among the top gainers on a steady FTSE 100 buoyed by rising base metal prices and a Deutsche Bank sector note in which it raises its earnings expectations and target prices on both firms.

Deutsche Bank updates its earnings estimates to include an upgrade of its base metal price expectations for 2012, after industrial metals prices made an unexpectedly strong start to the year, appreciating by about 10-12 percent.

That trend continues in early Tuesday trade, with copper, zinc and nickel all up between 1.5 percent and 2 percent.

"Improved economic data in the U.S., a growing sense that a resolution in Europe is not too far off and expectations that China will avoid a hard landing have all lent to a low-volume drift upwards in metals prices," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"We expect this to remain the case through 2012 for three matters of necessity: 1) China must keep growing, 2) America must keep spending and 3) Europe must stay united. We expect Authorities to continue to act to maintain these necessities," the bank says.

Deutsche Bank says Rio Tinto, up 0.8 percent, is its top pick among the miners.

