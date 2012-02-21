Companies in continental Europe have been subject to more earnings upgrades than downgrades in the past week for the first time since May 2011, chiming in with a brightening global corporate results outlook, Citi research shows.

"Four of 10 major sectors within continental Europe had positive revisions last week," Citi's strategists say in a note.

"Consumer discretionary and staples stand out with the largest net upgrades (32 percent and 28 percent respectively) followed by energy and IT. Financials and materials have seen milder downgrades while utilities posted the largest downgrades."

Utilities has generally been one of the worst performing sectors in Europe's stock market, up just 0.4 percent for the year-to-date against a rise of 8.9 percent on the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index.

