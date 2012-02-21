Shares in Petropavlovsk (POG) rise 2.8 percent, among the top gainers on a weak FTSE 250 Index, as Nomura upgrades its recommendation for the miner to "neutral" from "reduce", lifts its target price to 910 pence from 860 pence, and raises its earnings estimates.

"The potential for POG to bring forward high-grade ore could materially enhance near-term estimates," says Nomura in a note, lifting its 2013 Group production by 12 percent, 2013 EBITDA by 25 percent, and raising its net present value to 1299 pence-per-share from 1229 pence-per-share.

The broker says the size and impact of higher grade ore sources at Petropavlovsk's Pioneer mine is underappreciated by the market, and although the miner has more risk than peers it sees it as a clear upcoming catalyst that could provide short-term outperformance.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net