Cheuvreux warns the recent equity rally is now mature but recommends taking advantage on any dip in share prices to square up positions as credit conditions in Europe improve and monetary policies in emerging markets lend support to risk assets such as European stocks.

It keeps its cyclical bias on European blue chips, highligting signs of recovery in the European credit markets and moves by central banks in emerging markets, such as China to support inflation.

The bank, however, recommends hedging part of that cyclical bias with an exposure to small-cap defensive stocks, arguing they are set to catch up with a recent rally in their cyclical peers.

Low and high-risk small stocks in Cheuvreux's portfolio fell by roughly the same amount in last year's bear market, lagging blue chips as investors perceived smaller companies as more sensitive to the risk of sovereign defaults in the euro zone.

Abating tail risk in the early part of this year, thanks to cash injections by the European Central Bank, helped cyclical small caps outperform defensives by almost 15 percent since December, Cheuvreux says.

"We are witnessing a tactical rally in both smaller cap value and in financials in a cycle characterised by their structural under-performance," the bank says in a note.

"At this mature juncture in the recovery of risk assets, it is appropriate to offset to some degree an offensive bias in the larger caps by a defensive bias in the smaller caps," Cheuvreux adds.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net