EADS is rated 'buy' by Deutsche Bank thanks to the prospects for profits at its Airbus unit, but with the European aerospace group already trading above its price target, the bank recommends hedging the investment ahead of March 8 full-year results.

Risks include a possible charge to cover the cost of wing cracks, the bullish consensus numbers which leave little scope for upside surprises and the recent euro strength, Deutsche's strategists say. At the same time, the fall in implied volatility makes hedging an attractive strategy, they add.

Their preferred strategy is to buy an April 2012 put at 26 euros (versus current share level of 27.11 euros and Deutsche's price target of 25 euros). In this case, "investors retain full stock upside but are protected for stock falls below 26 euros at expiry."

