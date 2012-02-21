Shares in home repair and insurance firm Homeserve slide 5 percent, extending Monday's fall, on a read-across from the UK financial regulator's probe into sales practices at CPP, which led the credit card insurer to request a suspension in trading of its shares on Monday.

One of the areas the Financial Services Authority may be considering could be the banning of automatic renewals, a move that could affect providers of ancillary insurance products such as Homeserve, which has also been hit by mis-selling worries.

Analysts at Espirito Santo point to differences between the companies, with Homeserve, which sells cover for and fixes boilers and burst pipes, self-reporting its sales problems and offering a different kind of product to CPP.

"However, CPP's issues do offer insight into the severity with which the regulator can act," the broker says.

"Given there is little direct associated cost to renewals activity, halting a slide in this metric is key to rebuilding credibility in both consensus forecasts and the wider resilience of (Homeserve's) insurance-based model."

To see the CPP story click

Reuters messaging rm://rosalba.obrien.reuters.com@reuters.net