The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.2 percent by midday, albeit faring better than the blue chips and the mid caps, both down 0.5 percent.

Optical components maker Gooch & Housego slumps 22 percent after it issues a full-year profit warning, saying demand for some of its industrial laser products was considerably weaker than it had expected and it would cut costs where possible.

In reaction, Investec Securities downgrades its rating for Gooch & Housego to "hold" from "buy" with a revised target price of 420 pence, down from 465 pence, saying the group's trading update again lays bare its earnings sensitivity to the highly volatile Q-Switch market.

Xchanging gains 1.8 percent as the business process and technology services provider announces that BAE Systems has entered into a new contract for its procurement services in the UK for a further period of three years following expiry of the current contract at the end of 2012.

"While we suspect this contract has been signed at a lower margin, this is positive for the company and we therefore increase our target price from 70 pence to 90 pence as a result but maintain a Hold recommendation for now," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

