The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent lower, broadly in line with the falls on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes.

Optical components maker Gooch & Housego drops 17 percent after it issues a full-year profit warning, saying demand for some of its industrial laser products was considerably weaker than it had expected and it would cut costs where possible.

In reaction, Investec Securities downgrades its rating for Gooch & Housego to "hold" from "buy" with a lower target price of 420 pence, though that still implies an upside from current market levels of 370 pence.

