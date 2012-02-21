Credit Suisse has become less negative on continental Europe for the first time in nearly two years, raising it to a 'benchmark' weight of 16.8 percent in its global equity portfolio, up from 5 percent underweight.

Improving Europe's prospects are a more dovish ECB, a weaker euro, better liquidity, a more conciliatory tone from German policymakers towards struggling euro zone countries, austerity reforms, signs of better momentum in the economy and earnings, exposure to global growth and high operational leverage, strategists at Credit Suisse say.

"We continue to be buyers of DAX (BMW, Bayer, SAP, Siemens ), domestic Germany (Hugo Boss, ProSiebenSat1 ) and Italian risk," they add.

