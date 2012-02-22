European stock index futures point to a flat open as concerns that Greece might struggle to implement harsh austerity measures agreed under a bailout deal is offset by data showing China's manufacturing sector rising to a four-month high in February.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are flat, Germany's DAX futures are flat and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
DAIMLER AG Q4
FRANCE TELECOM SA Q4
LOGICA PLC PRELIM
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG FINAL
VALEO SA FINAL
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC INTERIM
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC PRELIM
HAYS PLC INTERIM
ACCOR SA Q4
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA FINAL
CNP ASSURANCES SA FINAL
OMV AG Q4
REXAM PLC FINAL
WOLTERS KLUWER NV FINAL
SWEDISH MATCH AB FINAL
MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO H1
SYDBANK A/S FINAL
VALLOUREC SA FINAL
U.S. COMPANIES
Q1 2012 Hewlett Packard Co
Q1 2012 Analog Devices Inc
Q4 Express Scripts Inc
Q4 Fluor Corp
Q4 Flowserve Corp
Q4 Limited Brands Inc
Q4 Quanta Services Inc
Q4 RR Donnelley And Sons Co
Q4 2012 The TJX Companies, Inc.
Q4 Windstream Corp
Year-End Williams Companies Inc
MACRO (GMT)
0630 FR HICP Final
0758 FR PMI Mfg Flash
0828 DE Mfg Flash PMI
0858 EZ Mfg PMI
0900 IT CPI
0930 GB MPC Vote
1000 EZ Industrial New Orders
1200 US Mortgage Index
1245 US ICSC Chain
1355 US Redbook
1500 US Home Sales
Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net