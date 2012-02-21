European stocks remain lower in afternoon trade as investors cash in on recent gains as a long-awaited bailout deal for Greece fails to dispel concerns about the future of debt-laden euro zone country.

U.S. shares rise as they reopen after the long weekend, catching up with Monday's rally in Europe, which was fuelled by expectation of an imminent deal to rescue Greece.

At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.5 percent at 1,085.76 points, while the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

