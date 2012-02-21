While Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average passes 13,000 points for the first time since May 2008, its euro zone peer, the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, still needs to rally about 54 percent before reaching May 2008 levels.

The Euro STOXX 50, home of bellwethers such as Telefonica, Total and Siemens, has strongly underperformed the Dow over the past two years as the spiraling euro zone sovereign debt crisis prompted investors to shun the region's stocks.

