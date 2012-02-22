Shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen surge 9 percent in huge volumes, clawing back losses suffered in the past week, after the company says it is in talks over potential cooperations and alliances, without naming possible partners.

According to media reports, the group is in advanced discussions with General Motors.

"PSA is currently isolated and it has to make a move. In this kind of deal, risks are always high, but PSA doesn't have much choice. An alliance with another carmaker would help to cut costs," a French trader says.

After only 20 minutes of trading, the volume on the stock already represents more than its average daily volume of the past 90 days.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net