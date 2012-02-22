Shares in French appliance maker Seb drop 4.6 percent, the biggest loser on France's SBF120 index, after the company posts lower-than-expected group net profit.

"The significant rise of financial charges and taxes limit the rise in net income to 6.4 percent. The group's net income is below our expectations and that of the consensus," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

Before Wednesday's drop, the stock had risen 20 percent over the past three months, valuing the company at 3 billion euros ($3.98 billion).

