Deutsche Banks says now is the time to buy "quality cyclical" general European retailers like Kingfisher and Signet, as "companies with strong growth records and prospects have started out-performing, and have much further to go".

With uncertainty over how long the current consumer recession is likely to last in the face of governments' austerity measures, Europe's debt crisis and high unemployment, it is right for investors to stick to quality, Deutsche Bank says.

"Investors should be adding to their weightings by selecting from the quality cyclicals," it adds, citing Kingfisher, Signet, Inchcape and Dufry as examples.

The bank says avoid cheap cyclicals and downgrades Home Retail to "sell" from "hold" after its recent rally.

Home Retail is down 2.4 percent.

Amongst the "cheap cyclicals" only Dixons offers a really compelling risk-reward ratio, thanks to a business improvement programme combined with competitor withdrawals, Deutsche Bank says.

