Shares in Tesco shed 1.1 percent, to be among the top fallers on the FTSE 100, as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 325 pence from 350 pence.

"Tesco has format and brand/offer issues in the UK that will take time to fix; and international performance remains mixed," says BofA ML in a note.

The broker says trading on 10.4 times its 2012 earnings per share and closer to build cost than it has for many years, Tesco can hardly be described as expensive, but "with the balance of power shifting to the consumer and with supply demand still out of kilter, the UK grocers rightly attract a low price to earnings".

