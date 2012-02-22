Shares in Britain's part-nationalised banks - Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds - outperform their UK sector peers to trade flat in a 0.4 percent weaker FTSE 100 ahead of earnings later in the week, buoyed by an Espirito Santo note.

Espirito Santo raises its fair value target on RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government after a 2008 bailout, to 27 pence from 22 pence.

The brokerage also increases its fair value target on Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the government, to 35 pence from 28 pence.

Espirito Santo keeps a "neutral" rating on both stocks but argues that RBS and Lloyds are making progress in restructuring and running down their troublesome non-core operations.

RBS is up 0.6 percent in early morning trade, outperforming a 0.3 percent fall in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index, while Lloyds also rises by the same amount.

RBS reports annual results on Thursday while Lloyds publishes its results on Friday, with many analysts expecting both companies to report losses due to the impact of writedowns and restructuring costs.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.reuters.com@reuters.net