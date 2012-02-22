The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, slightly outperforming a 0.1 percent fall on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 adds 0.3 percent.

Cove Energy rises more than 25 percent as Royal Dutch Shell makes an agreed 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for the Mozambique-focused company, offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.

Mucklow falls 8.3 percent as Peel Hunt cuts its rating on the firm to "sell" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

"Mucklow's resilient share price and our net asset value (NAV) forecast reduction today leads to Mucklow trading on a prospective 16 percent premium to NAV."

