Shares in French real estate group Klepierre rise 2 percent, outperforming a slightly lower SBF120 index, after business publication La Lettre de L'Expansion says BNP Paribas is in talks to sell the 51 percent stake it owns in the group to Norway's sovereign-wealth fund Norges Bank.

Both BNP Paribas and Klepierre declined to comment. BNP CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe had said in an interview with Reuters Insider broadcast Feb. 15 that there were "no plans" to sell Klepierre.

"We think that these comments were made in order to be in a better position to negotiate," a Paris-based trader says.

"The Norwegian Fund has approximately 400 billion euros of assets under management. In 2010, it set a target of 5 percent of real estate, but at the end of last September, the fund had only about 1.3 billion euros of real estate assets. To increase the share to 5 percent, the fund must become a major player in the sector, and an exposure to the European retail segment would be a logical way," the trader says.

