Credit Suisse ups its rating on continental European equities to "benchmark" from "underweight" after two years to reflect a supportive monetary policy by the European Central Bank and expectations economic conditions will improve.

The bank estimates an "increasingly dovish" ECB should help weaken the euro, benefitting local exporters, and calm tensions in the European credit market.

In addition, economic and earnings momentum appear to have troughed, C Suisse says, although it cautions this is not enough to justify an "overweight" stance.

It singles out Germany's DAX index as the "cheapest" among major developed markets, as it offers the highest spread between earnings yields and bond yields.

Chemical groups BASF and Bayer and car-maker BMW are among German stocks that Credit Suisse labels as "cheap", keeping an "outperform" rating on the shares.

The bank sees a better risk/reward trade in Italy, whose balance sheet is improving and has committed to structural reforms, than in France, where the economy is more closed.

It highlights truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial and gaming group Lottomatica, both rated "outperform", among stocks offering upside potential.

