Shares in Lufthansa drop 3 percent as Germany's biggest airline faces a fifth day of strikes at Frankfurt airport, with the airline saying the hit to turnover from the first four days of the strike was in the high double-digit million euros.

"Every day (of strike) costs the company a lot of money and as we all know the airlines don't have big margin like Apple," a German trader says.

The strike is an extra burden on the Lufthansa shares at a time when high oil prices are weighing on the broader sector.

Lufthansa stock underperform the STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index, down 0.5 percent, with peers such as Ryanair and Air France-KLM dipping 1.5 percent as a result of higher oil prices, which hover around 9-month highs.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net