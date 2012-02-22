Germany's red hot DAX index has triggered a bullish technical signal known as a 'golden cross', as its 50-day moving average ticks above its 200-day average. The signal confirms a shift in mid-term momentum and usually means gains in the index six months down the road.

"With the golden cross shaping up, the DAX is on track to reach its big target: the resistance that represents the descending line formed by peaks of 2007 and 2011, around 7,400 points. At that level, it will be time to leave this market, and go on holidays with the profits," says Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France.

So far this year, the DAX has soared 16 percent, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up 8.9 percent and Wall Street's S&P 500 is up 8.3 percent.

The German benchmark could take a breather in the short term, however, with technical momentum indicators such as the relative strength index (RSI) showing the DAX has been moving in and out of 'overbought' territory over the past few weeks and is ripe for a pull-back.

