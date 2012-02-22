Shares in Schneider Electric jump 5.7 percent in strong volume to top the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European blue-chips after the world's biggest maker of low-voltage electrical equipment reports solid 2011 results.

Volume is 117.7 percent of its 90-day daily average trade after just three hours of trade, against 26 percent for the broader index.

"Schneider's 2011 results put to rest concerns the company would, for a third time, undershoot margin expectation," ING analysts say in a note.

"Adjusted EBITA came in strongly at 3,178 million euros ($4.22 billion), implying a 14.2 percent margin. The street was aiming for a 14.1 percent margin."

