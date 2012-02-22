Shares in Vedanta Resources drop 4.3 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.4 percent, giving back a chunk of the previous session's 7 percent advance, as RBC Capital downgrades its rating for the Indian-focused mining group to "sector perform" from outperform", in part on valuation grounds.

RBC Capital also cuts its earnings estimates for Vedanta and reduces its target price to 1,500 pence from 1,700 pence, which offers just 3 percent upside potential versus the 1,453 pence closing price on Feb 21.

"The stock is one of our top performers YTD (year-to-date) and we think that investors should be locking in profits with Vedanta's operational risk profile," the broker says in a note.

RBC Capital points out that, despite what it thought were a good set of third-quarter 2012 EBITDA results, Vedanta's aluminium business has been experiencing losses at the operational level which, due to the lack of consolidation, offset much of the attributable profits in other operations.

The broker says, in its view, consolidation of the existing corporate structure or operational improvement (at Aluminium) are the only ways out of this earnings dilutive scenario, and adds that the FirstPost of India on Tuesday noted that Vedanta could be attempting to consolidate both its Sterlite and Sesa Goa minorities into Vedanta Plc.

"We think this would be a positive move for Vedanta's corporate strategy and would help the company from a consolidation perspective going forward," RBC Capital says.

However, the broker adds, from a numbers perspective, it calculates the total market value of the Sterlite and Sesa Goa minorities combined would represent around 90 percent of Vedanta's current market capitalisation, and that would require a near doubling of the shares outstanding in an all share transaction, or a cash outlay that could put Vedanta over its covenants.

