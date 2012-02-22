Shares in Nexity fall 4.6 percent after the French property developer posts a 55 percent drop in 2011 net income due to goodwill impairments, while it says it expects a trough year in 2012.

"This guidance, cautious compared to the consensus expectations, proves to be, on the whole, in line with our expectations except for commercial orders," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note, adding that they forecast a 33 percent drop in new homes sales between 2010 and 2013.

Nexity's net profit which amounts to 54.2 million euros in 2011 is clearly below expectations, the Gilbert Dupont analysts say.

However, the level of cash displayed by the group is satisfying, given the payment of 208 million euros in exceptional dividend, they add.

The stock has gained 40 percent in the past two months to 22.4 euros which gives the company a market value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.46 billion).

It is the second biggest loser on France's SBF120 index on Wednesday.

