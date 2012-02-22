Shares in Hays rise 9.1 percent after the British recruitment firm posts a 24 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and Shore Capital raises its rating to "buy", arguing that a cut in the dividend will give the company more flexibility.

In volume 2-1/2 times the 90-day average after just three hours of trade, Hays outperforms the FTSE mid-cap index, up 0.4 percent.

Hays, which specialises in placing workers such as accountants and IT workers, said pretax profit for the six months to end-December rose to 60.3 million pounds ($95.39 million). But the firm said slowing market conditions meant it would reduce its interim dividend by 55 percent to 0.83 pence.

Analysts at Shore Capital say they applaud the dividend decision, and upgrade the rating on Hays to "buy" from "hold".

Shore says the moves takes the group back to a progressive dividend policy, with dividend cover rising to 3 times from 2.

It "is likely to result in the group resuming its share buy-back programme from next year, in our opinion," Shore says.

Shore says its upgrade to "buy" from "hold" follows "the removal of uncertainty on the dividend and the greater amount of flexibility the extra cash provides for investment in the business".

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net