Shares in Rexam gain 3.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.5 percent, as the can maker puts its underperforming personal care business up for sale, and says it would look to return cash to shareholders, as it posts full-year profits largely in line with expectations.

Oriel Securities says that Rexam's 2011 results were a fraction ahead of its estimates, with pretax profit up 15 percent to 450 million pounds compared to its 443 million pounds forecast, and it expects to make no headline changes to its 2012 estimates for the group.

"We see 2012 as a year of some consolidation for the group. There is 20 million pounds of aluminium forming cost to absorb - in numbers - and it is only next year the benefit of the new contracts in North America Bev Cans is realised," the broker says in a note.

Oriel retains its "add" rating on Rexam on valuation grounds, which it sees as still undemanding.

"The underlying improvements are impressive and the group is now in a position of having options for use of capital," the broker adds.

Seymour Pierce repeats its "buy" rating and 440 pence price target on Rexam, pointing out that the group's 2011 pretax profit was also just above its 448.8 million pounds estimate.

"On our numbers, the shares are trading on a FY12e P/E of 9.9 times. This is at a steep discount to U.S. listed peers Ball (12.9 times) and Crown (12.1 times)," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

