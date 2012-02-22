The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midday trade, whilst the mid caps climb 0.4 percent, but the blue chips shed 0.6 percent.

Online trading and spread-betting company London Capital Group climbs almost 7 percent after posting a 9 percent rise in its annual pretax profits, with revenues boosted by increased trading activity by its clients.

Cove Energy jumps nearly 25 percent after Royal Dutch Shell offers to buy the firm for 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion).

