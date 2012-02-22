Shares in Barratt Developments rise 4.2 percent after the British housebuilder reports a return to profit in its first-half results, and says the second half of the year has got off to a positive start.

In trading volume of more than 172 percent of its 90-day daily average, Barratt shares outperform the FTSE 250 index, which is up 0.4 percent.

Barratt, one of the larger listed housebuilders, posted an upbeat performance despite a wider stagnant property market, helped by its strategy of an increased focus on building homes in higher-margin areas.

"Barratt's interim results are ahead of expectations and the group has reported a strong start to second half trading," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Barratt shares are up more than 40 percent in 2012 but Panmure says "there is further to go".

The broker maintains its "buy" rating and key sector pick stance. It also maintains its 158 pence target price, some 17 percent above the current price.

