Shares in blue-chip heavyweight Vodafone shed 1.7 percent, accounting for around 6 points of the FTSE 100 index's 28 points decline, as Credit Suisse cuts its EBIT forecasts for the mobile telecoms provider by 3 percent and reduces its price target to 170 pence from 175 pence, in part to reflect a more downbeat view of Vodafone UK.

"Given most of the big disposals are done and the U.S. dividend is expected by most investors to repeat, material upside to Vodafone shares now relies on faster Vodafone growth, which has slowed from 2.5 percent to 0.9 percent in the last 12 months," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker says Vodafone is calling an inflection in this growth, but such inflection is likely to be modest, if any, in Credit Suisse's view, as whilst comparatives get easier in Germany, Netherlands and Egypt, bigger mobile termination rate cuts in Italy and the UK loom.

"Our Vodafone Outperform rating is more and more a sector-relative call against the other big cap European telcos (where we remain more cautious for now); even this stance may have a limited shelf life as we pass FY12 guidance setting for the other big caps, and depending on how aggressively Vodafone moves into M&A consolidation mode," Credit Suisse adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net