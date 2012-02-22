Shares in Spanish infrastructure firms gain sharply after indications that the government is designing a plan to boost local and regional administration's liquidity to pay off public debt to providers, with FCC up 9.6 percent, Sacyr up 2.4 percent and ACS 2.5 percent higher.

"It looks like the Spanish cabinet could approve a plan to facilitate payments to suppliers for as much as 50 billion euros of debt owed by regions and municipalities," a Madrid-based trader says, noting that FCC is most exposed to this kind of debt through its environmental services division.

An analyst in Madrid says: "We still need to see how the legislation takes shape. Before it was impossible for these companies to get paid anything and now a door to payment is being opened. That's always positive."

