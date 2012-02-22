Shares in Assicurazioni Generali, which have suffered recently on concerns about its capital solvency, gain 4 percent with traders citing the impact of a Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrade in rating to "neutral" from "underperform".

"(Generali) had been hammered on the back of rumours of a possible capital increase. Today, thanks also to the upgrade, the shares are bouncing back," a trader says.

According to the note by Merrill Lynch, the narrowing of the spread between 10-year Italian government bonds and their German equivalents is considerably improving the solvency ratios of Generali.

Shares in Generali outperform the European STOXX insurance index, which is down 0.8 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://andrea.mandala.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net