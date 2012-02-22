The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise by the FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent.

Thomas Cook leaps nearly 31 percent after a German magazine reports that the struggling British holiday firm is looking to sell its profitable charter airline Condor, with a German businessman among those said to be interested.

A&J Mucklow falls 9.7 percent as two brokers downgrade their ratings for the Midlands-focused property developer on valuation grounds following the firm's first-half results.

Peel Hunt cuts its rating on Mucklow to "sell" from "hold", while Arden Partners downgrades its stance to "neutral" from "add".

