Barclays Capital economists upgrade their rating for European General Retail to "neutral" from "negative" because they are "incrementally more positive on the outlook for the UK consumer and expect household disposable income to improve in 2012, albeit from a weak base."

BarCap equity strategists also upgrade their rating for Retail to "marketweight" from "underweight".

BarCap says it thinks that valuations and expectations for the sector appear reasonable, and recommends Halfords, Debenhams and Kingfisher as the best way to access the trends over the next 12 months.

Near term, BarCap expects discretionary spending to be limited, as consumers rebuild their balance sheets, however, during 2012 it expects consumption of housing, education and communications to grow most strongly.

"The clear beneficiaries of an improvement in UK consumer spending are UK retail equities (both General and Food)," Barcap says in a note, also reiterating its "positive" stance on Food Retail.

By contrast, Barcap forecasts only marginal growth in spending on furnishings and restaurants and hotels, retaining its "negative" view on the European Leisure sector as a result, although it sees potential for improvements as the year progresses.

