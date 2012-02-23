Shares in European solar stocks fell after government and industry sources told Reuters that Germany had agreed to accelerate the next round of cuts in state-mandated photovoltaic incentives by three months to April 1 after a record-breaking expansion of solar power in 2011.

"We expect the amended subsidy scheme to effectively limit annual installation volumes to the 3-3.5 gigawatt (GW) corridor targeted by Germany's renewable energy actions plan, down from 7.5 GW in 2011. Sector stocks should react negative on the news," Equinet analyst Stefan Freudenreich writes.

Shares in Norway's Renewable Energy Corp (REC), Germany's SolarWorld and SMA Solar were all down 2.2-3.3 percent. The FTSE cleantech index of the world's largest renewable stocks was down 0.5 percent.

